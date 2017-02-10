100-Year-Old Woman Iris Canada Evicted From Her Page Street Apartment
The saga of 100-year-old Iris Canada and her effort to hold on to her home of 70 years at 670 Page Street appears to have ended with the sheriff delivering the final eviction notice to the property, effective April 13. The eviction was ordered Wednesday by Judge A. James Robertson of San Francisco Superior Court, who sided with the landlords of the building who have claimed for several years that Canada was not even living there anymore, and was primarily staying with her niece in Oakland as she was in frail health. Canada was not home when the notice was delivered Friday, and her attorney Dennis Zaragoza tells the Chronicle that neither he nor her family had broken the news to her yet.
