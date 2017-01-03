Vermont Senate Leader Uncertainty abounding in Trump era
A top Vermont lawmaker says getting down to crafting the state's budget and priorities will be difficult without knowing how the policies of the incoming Trump administration will affect decisions on Medicaid, cleaning up Lake Champlain, and a variety of other issues. Legislators are prepared to work with the office of Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the congressional delegation and other states, controlled by both Republicans and Democrats, to find common ground, said Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, a Democrat-Progressive from Burlington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|20
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|4
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC