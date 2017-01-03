Vermont Senate Leader Uncertainty abo...

Vermont Senate Leader Uncertainty abounding in Trump era

Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A top Vermont lawmaker says getting down to crafting the state's budget and priorities will be difficult without knowing how the policies of the incoming Trump administration will affect decisions on Medicaid, cleaning up Lake Champlain, and a variety of other issues. Legislators are prepared to work with the office of Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the congressional delegation and other states, controlled by both Republicans and Democrats, to find common ground, said Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, a Democrat-Progressive from Burlington.

