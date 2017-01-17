Vermont PBS, Skinny Pancake Produce Food-System Series
More than two years ago, Vermont PBS partnered with Burlington-based creperie the Skinny Pancake to produce a six-part docuseries exploring the current state and future of Vermont's local food system. Now, after 24 months of research, filming and postproduction, "The Local Motive" will make its public debut later this week.
