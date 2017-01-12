Vermont man admits to human trafficki...

Vermont man admits to human trafficking in plea deal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A Burlington man has admitted under a plea deal that he forced a drug addict into prostitution. The Burlington Free Press reports 46-year-old Timothy Galloway struck a plea deal on Monday and pleaded guilty to a single count of human trafficking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Jan 13 Fake News 4U Sheeple 5
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jan 9 Long Island Liberal 20
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 46
News Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai... Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 7
News Bernie Sanders launches political organization ... Nov '16 Well Well 7
News IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14) Nov '16 test 16
"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Victor 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC