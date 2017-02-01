Suspect in fatal Northfield fire agrees to plead guilty

A Vermont man charged with helping start a Northfield fire that killed one person and injured another is due in court next month, where he is expected to plead guilty. A plea agreement filed last week in U.S. District Court in Burlington says 34-year-old Jonathan Zampieri, of Montpelier, agreed to plead to two charges stemming from the Dec. 13 fire that killed 22-year-old Brittany Burt and injured 26-year-old Efren Serrano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.