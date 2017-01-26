South Burlington leaders want a pause in BTV airport home buyouts
South Burlington's City Council debated but stopped short of adopting a resolution last week calling for a halt to the latest round of home buyouts by Burlington International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials in South Burlington had said for years that they no longer wanted the airport to purchase homes as part of its effort to lessen the impact of airplane noise on residents, because those being demolished are among a small number of affordable homes in the city.
