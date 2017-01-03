Ryan Adams Performs Solo At Mercury L...

Ryan Adams Performs Solo At Mercury Lounge On This Date In 2000

In the midst of the demise of his band Whiskeytown, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams began to emerge a solo artist, issuing his debut solo album Heartbreaker in September 2000. Earlier that year on a winter night in New York City, Adams emerged to play an unannounced set featuring many of his newly penned tunes alongside some of his former band's best-known songs.

