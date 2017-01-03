Ryan Adams Performs Solo At Mercury Lounge On This Date In 2000
In the midst of the demise of his band Whiskeytown, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams began to emerge a solo artist, issuing his debut solo album Heartbreaker in September 2000. Earlier that year on a winter night in New York City, Adams emerged to play an unannounced set featuring many of his newly penned tunes alongside some of his former band's best-known songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|4
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Dec 15
|Long Island Liberal
|19
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon...
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC