Remembering the message of MLK in turbulent times
Carol Moseley Braun says her career as a civil rights activist began when she joined the Markquette Park March in Chicago as a teenager alongside Martin Luther King Junior. "My commitment to the issues and to the philosophical positions that he took has been unwavering, and I'm grateful to Dr. King personally for providing the example that he did for me," Braun said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 13
|Fake News 4U Sheeple
|5
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jan 9
|Long Island Liberal
|20
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC