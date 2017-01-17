Puppeteers spread anti-bully message at MEMS
Makayla Towne and puppeteer Karen Sharpwolf roleplay a bullying scene to help students learn how to stop a bully, during a anti bullying workshop held at Manchester Elementary Middle School on Wednesday. Students learn the basics about bullying and how to stop it during an anti bullying workshop held on Wednesday at Manchester Elementary Middle School.
