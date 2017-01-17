Pre-clearance deal advances Montrealer train
BURLINGTON, Vt. - With the recent enactment of a federal law penned by U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Vermont is one step closer to reviving Amtrak train service between Burlington and Montreal.
