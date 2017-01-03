Power firm quashes reports of US grid breached by Russian hackers

A US power utility company confirms that the US power grid was not breached by Russian hackers as reported by some US media An electrical power company in Burlington, Vermont has quashed reports that the US power grid was breached by Russian cyber attackers. According to its website, the Burlington Electric Department scanned its systems in response to an alert by the Department of Homeland Security about Russian malware dubbed Grizzly Steppe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Computer Weekly.