Police: Elderly woman's death a homicide
Police say the death of an elderly woman, whose body was found in her home this week, was a homicide, and that they found evidence of a break-in. Investigators found evidence of forced entry into the Buck Hill Road home where Helen Jones' body was found late Wednesday night, according to Vermont State Police.
