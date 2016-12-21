Groups signing on to solar project at capped landfill

Towns and schools are plugging into a deal to receive savings on their power bills. Municipalities and schools in the member towns of the Windham Solid Waste Management District were the first to be invited to take advantage of net-metering credits associated with a solar array set to be built on the district's closed and capped landfill on Old Ferry Road in Brattleboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.