GreenMt. Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America monthly meeting

The Green Mountain Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet on Wednesday, February 8 at 9:30 am in the Living Room/Dinning Room at The Pines, 5 Aspen Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403.

