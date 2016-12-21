Evidence of Russian malware found on Vermont utility computer
As if tension between the United States and Russia wasn't already high enough , government officials recently disclosed that they've found evidence of Russian malware on a computer belonging to a Vermont utility company. Burlington Electric Department , an electric utility provider in Burlington, Vermont, said in a press release last Friday that the Department of Homeland Security alerted US-based utilities of a malware code used in a Russian hacking campaign dubbed Grizzly Steppe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechSpot.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Sun
|Community Disorga...
|4
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Dec 15
|Long Island Liberal
|19
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon...
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC