Evidence of Russian malware found on ...

Evidence of Russian malware found on Vermont utility computer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TechSpot

As if tension between the United States and Russia wasn't already high enough , government officials recently disclosed that they've found evidence of Russian malware on a computer belonging to a Vermont utility company. Burlington Electric Department , an electric utility provider in Burlington, Vermont, said in a press release last Friday that the Department of Homeland Security alerted US-based utilities of a malware code used in a Russian hacking campaign dubbed Grizzly Steppe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechSpot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Sun Community Disorga... 4
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Dec 15 Long Island Liberal 19
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec 5 Long Island Liberal 46
News Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai... Dec 5 Long Island Liberal 7
News Bernie Sanders launches political organization ... Nov '16 Well Well 7
News IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14) Nov '16 test 16
"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon... Nov '16 Victor 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,262 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC