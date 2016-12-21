Evidence of Russian malware found on Vermont utility computer

As if tension between the United States and Russia wasn't already high enough , government officials recently disclosed that they've found evidence of Russian malware on a computer belonging to a Vermont utility company. Burlington Electric Department , an electric utility provider in Burlington, Vermont, said in a press release last Friday that the Department of Homeland Security alerted US-based utilities of a malware code used in a Russian hacking campaign dubbed Grizzly Steppe.

