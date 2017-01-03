'Day of Denial' protests call attention to Trump nominees
Activists around the country are calling Monday a "Day of Denial," and urging people to contact their U.S. Senators, and ask them to vote against Donald Trump's cabinet nominees who don't believe in climate change. In Burlington marchers met at Senator Bernie Sanders' office first, and then headed to Senator Leahy's office to urge him to vote against the nominations as well.
