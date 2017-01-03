Cyberattack threat to nation's utilities pose credit risk for investors
Utility stocks and bonds, long a safe haven for income investors, are increasingly risky investments because of cyberwarfare threats, according to Moody's Investors Services. The December attack on the electric department in Burlington, Vt., on Dec. 27 raised questions about the vulnerability of the nation's electrical grid to cyberattack .
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestmentNews.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Long Island Liberal
|20
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|4
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC