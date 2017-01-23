Council votes to suspend airport home buyout offers on F-35s
The City Council in South Burlington, Vermont, has passed a resolution to end a home buyout program offered by the Burlington International Airport as the area prepares for the eventual arrival of F-35 fighter jets. The airport is offering certain neighbors who live within noisy areas either a buyout now or noise reduction measures, such as new windows, in the future.
