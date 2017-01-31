Collaboration celebrated on apartment project
Champlain College and the city of Burlington recently celebrated their collaboration to bring the Eagles Landing student housing project to the city. Speaking against a backdrop of work on the foundation for the new $36 million project, Champlain College President Donald J. Laackman and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger highlighted the community benefits of the project.
