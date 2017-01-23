CEO Donna Carpenter Paying For Employees to Go to the Women's March
With the inauguration looming, numerous events are popping up in response to it, including the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21st, in which 200,000 people are expected to attend in Washington D.C. Among those committed to the protest is Donna Carpenter, Burton's CEO, who is offering to help pay for her employees to attend. In an effort to help subsidize travel costs to get from Burton's base in Burlington, VT down to Washington D.C., Donna is offering up two nights in a hotel and $250 towards flights.
