Capturing Memories Down At The Corner...

Capturing Memories Down At The Corner Store

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Valley Voice

Communities both large and small have gathering points and community business and events that are linked to generations of life in that area. While people today know where to find most people in Addison County if the words Addison County Farm & Field Days, Addison Country Benefit Tractor Pulls or Creemees at Goodie's are spoken, there was a time in the not too distant past where the corner market or store was the center of town life on a daily basis where not only could the staples of life be found there so could generations shopping, swapping stories or sharing a cup of coffee and a joke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Mon Long Island Liberal 20
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Jan 1 Community Disorga... 4
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 46
News Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai... Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 7
News Bernie Sanders launches political organization ... Nov '16 Well Well 7
News IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14) Nov '16 test 16
"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Victor 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Chittenden County was issued at January 10 at 8:39PM EST

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC