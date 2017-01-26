Burlington superintendent may head to capitol for leg assistance
Burlington School District Superintendent Pat Coen may head to Des Moines sometime during the legislative session to give input to state legislators. Coen sent a letter to Gov. Terry Branstad's office containing suggestions for and aspects of school funding the Legislature should consider when deciding how to deal with the state's $110 million budget shortfall.
