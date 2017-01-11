Burlington parking pilot project offe...

Burlington parking pilot project offers cheaper parking

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Spots on St. Paul, Maple, and Lower Church streets used to be a dollar an hour with a three-hour maximum. The public works department told us this is a pilot project and they're looking for feedback on the changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jan 9 Long Island Liberal 20
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Jan 1 Community Disorga... 4
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 46
News Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai... Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 7
News Bernie Sanders launches political organization ... Nov '16 Well Well 7
News IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14) Nov '16 test 16
"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Victor 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,817,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC