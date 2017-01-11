Burlington parking pilot project offers cheaper parking
Spots on St. Paul, Maple, and Lower Church streets used to be a dollar an hour with a three-hour maximum. The public works department told us this is a pilot project and they're looking for feedback on the changes.
