Ben & Jerry's Enters The Fray

Chad Kinsman found a tasty companion for tackling an existential crisis Thursday afternoon, courtesy of two hippies from Vermont: a cup of brown bourbon ice cream. Kinsman, a Yale School of Drama student, stopped by the new Ben & Jerry's outlet on Temple Street to order the ice cream before plunging into the text of The Bus Stop, Chinese playwright Gao Xingjian's play about passengers waiting for a ride that never arrives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.