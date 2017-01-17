Bad teachersallowed tokeep teaching
Five months after an arbitrator upheld the firing of a former Vermont Teacher of the Year for improper contact with a female student, the South Burlington educator is still free to teach in schools across Vermont. Jay Hoffman, a longtime technology education teacher at the Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington was honored in 2013 as Vermont's Agency of Education Teacher of the Year.
