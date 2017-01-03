Arlington woman dead, homicide suspected
State police are investigating a possible homicide after an elderly woman was found dead in her home. On the night of Wednesday, Jan. 4, a friend of Helen Jones, 81, of Arlington, went to Jones' residence to check on her at the request of an out-of-state family member and discovered a body, according to a report by Major Glenn E. Hall of the Vermont State Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|4
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Dec 15
|Long Island Liberal
|19
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon...
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC