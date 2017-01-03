Arlington woman dead, homicide suspected

State police are investigating a possible homicide after an elderly woman was found dead in her home. On the night of Wednesday, Jan. 4, a friend of Helen Jones, 81, of Arlington, went to Jones' residence to check on her at the request of an out-of-state family member and discovered a body, according to a report by Major Glenn E. Hall of the Vermont State Police.

