Arlington woman dead, homicide suspected

Arlington woman dead, homicide suspected

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

State police are investigating a possible homicide after an elderly woman was found dead in her home. On the night of Wednesday, Jan. 4, a friend of Helen Jones, 81, of Arlington, went to Jones' residence to check on her at the request of an out-of-state family member and discovered a body, according to a report by Major Glenn E. Hall of the Vermont State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Jan 1 Community Disorga... 4
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Dec 15 Long Island Liberal 19
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 46
News Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai... Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 7
News Bernie Sanders launches political organization ... Nov '16 Well Well 7
News IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14) Nov '16 test 16
"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon... Nov '16 Victor 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,754 • Total comments across all topics: 277,731,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC