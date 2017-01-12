Arlington rep. says recent tragedy is pulling community together
A string of drug related break-ins and the violent death of a woman has an Arlington official urging the community to lock their doors and check on their neighbors. Helen Jones, 81, was found stabbed to death in her Arlington home last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jan 9
|Long Island Liberal
|20
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|4
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC