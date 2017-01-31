ANR plans Lake Willoughby parking, trail improvements
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is planning parking and trail improvements on the south end of Lake Willoughby in northern Vermont. Stewardship Forester Lou Bushey told the Westmore Select Board last week that the plans include off-street parking to keep vehicles off Route 5A, permanent bathrooms, and making the trails accessible to people with disabilities.
