ANR plans Lake Willoughby parking, tr...

ANR plans Lake Willoughby parking, trail improvements

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is planning parking and trail improvements on the south end of Lake Willoughby in northern Vermont. Stewardship Forester Lou Bushey told the Westmore Select Board last week that the plans include off-street parking to keep vehicles off Route 5A, permanent bathrooms, and making the trails accessible to people with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes 49 min Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes 50 min Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jan 23 Long Island Liberal 23
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Jan 21 Cris Ericson 1
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Jan 21 just so you know 1
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Jan 13 Fake News 4U Sheeple 5
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 46
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,807 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC