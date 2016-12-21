YMCA evacuated in cold due to chemical spill
Fire officials say a YMCA in Burlington, Vermont, has been evacuated in bitter cold temperatures due to a chemical spill. The Burlington Free Press reports Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Collette identified the material as hydrochloric acid.
