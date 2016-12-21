Vermont Woman Won't Face Charges for ...

Vermont Woman Won't Face Charges for Anti-Semitic Fliers

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Forward

A woman who wrote and distributed anti-Semitic fliers at a City Council meeting in Burlington, Vermont, will not be arrested and charged. Burlington Police said that distributing the fliers, which assert that Jews have destroyed the city led by Jewish Mayor Miro Weinberger, is not illegal.

