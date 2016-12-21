Vermont diocese to celebrate Year of Creation in 2017
Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier is seen in 2015 near Juneau. Similar to the global Year of Mercy, which emphasized the role of mercy in the Catholic faith, the Diocese of Burlington, Vt., will observe a special Year of Creation in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Catholic Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Dec 15
|Long Island Liberal
|19
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon...
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC