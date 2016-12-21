Seth Yacovone: Shovel Down
Convened with no small amount of serendipity back in 2013 by three mainstays of the Burlington Vermont music scene-the guitarist/vocalist/composer namesake unites with drummer Steve Hadeka and bassist Alex Budney-the group has played regularly since its inception to maximize the moments of inspiration they find on stage. In executing a sequence of events culminating, at least for now, with this approximately fifty-minute long-player, the trio displays as much restraint as intuition and, in so doing, manage to distill a distinct sensation of stage spontaneity into their musicianship for the duration of the album.
