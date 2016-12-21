Seth Yacovone: Shovel Down

Seth Yacovone: Shovel Down

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: All About Jazz

Convened with no small amount of serendipity back in 2013 by three mainstays of the Burlington Vermont music scene-the guitarist/vocalist/composer namesake unites with drummer Steve Hadeka and bassist Alex Budney-the group has played regularly since its inception to maximize the moments of inspiration they find on stage. In executing a sequence of events culminating, at least for now, with this approximately fifty-minute long-player, the trio displays as much restraint as intuition and, in so doing, manage to distill a distinct sensation of stage spontaneity into their musicianship for the duration of the album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Dec 15 Long Island Liberal 19
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec 5 Long Island Liberal 46
News Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai... Dec 5 Long Island Liberal 7
News Bernie Sanders launches political organization ... Nov '16 Well Well 7
News IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14) Nov '16 test 16
"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon... Nov '16 Victor 2
Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him Oct '16 Richard 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC