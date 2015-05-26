Sanders' bid, Hardwood tragedy top Vermont stories for 2016
In this May 26, 2015 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., formally announces in Burlington, Vt., that he he will seek the Democratic nomination for president while his grandson, Dylan Driscoll, 3, lays in the shade by the stage. Sanders' strength in the primaries was chosen 2016's top state story in a poll of journalists at Associated Press member newspapers and broadcasters in Vermont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Dec 15
|Long Island Liberal
|19
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon...
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC