There are 4 comments on the Evening Sun story from Saturday, titled Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer. In it, Evening Sun reports that:

Malware linked to a Russian hacking group was found Friday on a Burlington Electric Department computer not connected to the grid. Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Malware linked to a Russian hacking group was found Friday on a Burlington Electric Department computer not connected to the grid.

truth be known

Massena, NY

#2 Saturday
The Russophobia that is consuming the mainstream media and the democrats is boiling over into fake hysteria. If you know anything about history of American propaganda, you can easily tell that this is all propaganda aimed at undermining Trump because he won, and at Russia because they want to fight the Syrian terrorists that the USA funds and creates. The USA is foaming at the mouth for regime change in Syria. They are using our tax dollars supporting terrorists to do it, and Russia is kicking the terrorist's butts!

The CIA is just another politicized arm of the State Dept, just like the corporate media. You cannot believe anything they say anymore.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#3 Saturday
You got that slam bang dang right.

Beware the Democrat-MSM complex, purveyors of political venereal disease.
Community Disorganizer

Trumbull, CT

#4 10 hrs ago
What has become of Hellary; hopefully we will never see or hear from the old bag again.
Community Disorganizer

Trumbull, CT

#5 9 hrs ago
http://www.wcax.com/story/34159545/burlington...

Burlington Electric's technology looks like something from the 1960's, LMAO
