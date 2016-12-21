Officer Confesses to Killing Greek Ambassador to Brazil After Affair with Wife, Police Say

Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, went missing Monday and was found by police on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro Thursday in a burned car. Police now say that Officer Sergio Gomes Moreira Filho confessed to killing the ambassador after revealing an alleged affair he had with Amiridis' wife Francoise, according to BBC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.