Officer Confesses to Killing Greek Ambassador to Brazil After Affair with Wife, Police Say
Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, went missing Monday and was found by police on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro Thursday in a burned car. Police now say that Officer Sergio Gomes Moreira Filho confessed to killing the ambassador after revealing an alleged affair he had with Amiridis' wife Francoise, according to BBC .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Dec 15
|Long Island Liberal
|19
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon...
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC