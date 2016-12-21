Norwood girl donates toys, stuffed animals to Burlington cancer center
An 8-year-old Norwood girl recently donated a variety of toys, stuffed animals and other items for children to use at the cancer center in Burlington, Vt. Vanessa Stanka wanted to collect donations for kids in the hospital with cancer.
