Hate-filled fliers target Burlington
City leaders in Burlington, Vermont are rejecting the content of a hate-filled letter that was distributed inside the auditorium where the Burlington City Council meeting held its Monday night session. The rambling, hard-to-decipher flier claimed the administration of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is behind a shadowy, "white genocide" aiming to gut the city of Christianity as it supports aggressive redevelopment projects that will benefit Jewish people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Dec 15
|Long Island Liberal
|19
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon...
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC