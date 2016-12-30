Burlington Diocese to celebrate Year of Creation in 2017
Similar to the global Year of Mercy, which emphasized the role of mercy in the Catholic faith, the diocesan-wide Year of Creation will bring an intentional, heightened focus on ecological justice. Various events, initiatives and resources will be made available to parishes and Catholic schools to better educate and encourage the embracing of Pope Francis' message in his 2015 encyclical, " Laudato Si ', on Care for Our Common Home."
