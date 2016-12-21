Backstory: Story I Wish I Didn't Have to Keep Writing
In hindsight, the deadly March confrontation between Burlington police officers and 76-year-old Ralph "Phil" Grenon seemed almost inevitable. Grenon, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, had been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial on criminal charges in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Dec 15
|Long Island Liberal
|19
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
|"SUE" ? Wife of Submariner Stationed In New Lon...
|Nov '16
|Victor
|2
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC