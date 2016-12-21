Backstory: Most Awkward Moment With a Public Official

I had been on the campaign trail with Chittenden County State's Attorney T.J. Donovan for 12 hours - through staff meetings, court hearings, interviews and a political rally - and was really hoping the "day" was wrapping up at 8 p.m. on a Friday in September. But he wasn't done and announced plans to grab a quick beer at a bar in Killington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.