Author Jack Mayer on Lessons of the Holocaust

If you've never heard of Ernst Werner Techow or Walther Rathenau, don't worry - and don't let it keep you from reading Middlebury author Jack Mayer 's Before the Court of Heaven . With its skillful conjuring of complex political, social and emotional forces, this historical novel takes readers inside events that unfolded in Germany in the period leading up to the Third Reich.

