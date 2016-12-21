Anti-Semitic fliers distributed before Burlington meeting
Burlington, Vermont, police are investigating the distribution of anti-Semitic fliers found at a City Council meeting as a bias incident. Police say the fliers found in the Contois Auditorium on Monday portray recent political and social developments in the city as part of a plot to commit white Christian genocide and refer to Mayor Miro Weinberger's "Jewish demolition team" agenda.
