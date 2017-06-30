Walking miracle: Burlington woman takes first steps after aneurysm
The 53-year-old Alamance native has spent the last 15 months relearning how to use the left side of her body after a hemorrhagic stroke on the right side of her brain. Though she's regained the use of her arm and hand, she suffers from drop foot, a condition where paralysis causes the foot to hang down so the patient can't lift it to walk.
