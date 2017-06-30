Three decades on, Harrisona s is a favorite Burlington restaurant
For the past 30 years, the Clayton family has served up sandwiches and their signature teriyaki chicken made from the recipe that Paul Clayton's father, Fred, created. The restaurant business is notorious for its unpredictability, yet this year, as it turned 30, Harrison's has thrived as one of the oldest restaurants in Alamance County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Guilty Guilty Guilty
|75
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC