Police seize counterfeit goods, pot i...

Police seize counterfeit goods, pot in Graham salon investigation

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

A complaint about a South Main Street tanning salon selling knockoff shoes and sandals led to the seizure of thousands of dollars' worth of suspect merchandise, cash and, police say, pounds of marijuana. Lester Jerome Holley Jr., 46, of 429 Gates Ave., Graham, faces felony charges of criminal use of a counterfeit trademark, and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Fri Guilty Guilty Guilty 75
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May '17 Kristy Williams 8
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Gunman
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,766 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC