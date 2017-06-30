Police seize counterfeit goods, pot in Graham salon investigation
A complaint about a South Main Street tanning salon selling knockoff shoes and sandals led to the seizure of thousands of dollars' worth of suspect merchandise, cash and, police say, pounds of marijuana. Lester Jerome Holley Jr., 46, of 429 Gates Ave., Graham, faces felony charges of criminal use of a counterfeit trademark, and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.
