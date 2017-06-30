Ex-cop gets warrant tossed
A federal court threw out a search warrant that turned up an unlicensed short-barreled rifle and three unlicensed silencers in the home of a former Greensboro police officer on grounds that the search violated his constitutional rights. William Zachary White, 32, had been arrested by Burlington police March 6 and booked in the Alamance County jail on charges of possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense for his alleged involvement in a series of high-value lawn equipment heists at John Deere dealers throughout the Triad, including Jan. 14 at Quality Equipment on Whites Kennel Road, Burlington.
