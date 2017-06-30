Bomb threat investigated at Elon nurs...

Bomb threat investigated at Elon nursing home

Read more: Burlington Times News

At 5:24 p.m., a 911 caller reported a bomb inside the Oaks of Alamance assisted living center, 1670 Westbrook Ave. Around 58 residents were evacuated to the First United Methodist Church of Elon, which is next door. Town of Elon, Elon University and Gibsonville police and the Elon and Burlington fire departments helped evacuate the residents and search the facility.

