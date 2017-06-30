2 charged in prostitution case

A man and woman were in the Alamance County jail Wednesday on charges of promoting prostitution, and the man is facing 14 charges related to human trafficking. William Lee Reynolds, 39, of 833 Sarah Williams Ave., Graham, was held on $3 million bond charged with seven counts each of human trafficking of an adult and sexual servitude of an adult, and one count of promoting prostitution and profiting prostitution.

