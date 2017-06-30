2 charged in prostitution case

2 charged in prostitution case

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

A man and woman were in the Alamance County jail Wednesday on charges of promoting prostitution, and the man is facing 14 charges related to human trafficking.  William Lee Reynolds, 39, of 833 Sarah Williams Ave., Graham, was held on $3 million bond charged with seven counts each of human trafficking of an adult and sexual servitude of an adult, and one count of promoting prostitution and profiting prostitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Tue june_rose0729 12
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May '17 Kristy Williams 8
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC