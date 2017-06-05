Woman survives crash through house

Woman survives crash through house

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

For nearly 25 years, Brenda White has lived in her rental house on Kent Street, a narrow gravel road off Lakeside Avenue in Burlington. Sitting in a patio chair on her front lawn Saturday, just inside a perimeter of police tape still draped around her yard, White looked at the flower beds she had weeded the day before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 11
hello Jun 6 HELLO 1
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May '17 Kristy Williams 8
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,663,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC