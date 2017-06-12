Williams graduation: a Eliminate divisionsa

Walter M. Williams High School's 286 graduates celebrated their families and teachers Monday afternoon in a ceremony at the Williams auditorium. Grace Childs, who tied with Cameron Clark for salutatorian, told her classmates she had been new to Burlington her freshman year and initially was nervous about making friends, but with a little push from her mother, she quickly had a best friend and learned that high school is easier with someone by your side.

